Shelter house rain garden installed

The Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District, the City of Washington Court House, and a group of citizens came together recently to install a demonstration rain garden at the Fayette County YMCA.

A rain garden is a depressed area in the landscape that collects water from roof downspouts, asphalt or sump pump discharge and allows it to soak into the ground rather than enter the storm sewer system. Less runoff into the storm sewer helps with less water going into the stream and causing channel erosion.

“Rain Gardens are a great conservation practice to help manage storm water runoff. With more paved surfaces, anytime we can reduce water going into the storm water and into the creek, an allowing it to recharge ground water it is a good practice,” said Brigitte Hisey, Natural Resource Specialist, Fayette SWCD. “Also, we planted all native plants, a way of showcasing some of the natives you can plant in your yard to help pollinators and provide host plants to species of butterflies and moths.”

Check it out and visit the shelter house at the YMCA.

If you are interested in planting a rain garden, please contact Brigitte Hisey at 740-313-3212 or brigitte.hisey@fayette-co-oh.com . She can provide information to get you started in the planning process.

From left to right: Don & Sara Creamer, Trevon Tyler, Shawn Groves, Jean Webb, Sierra Chaffin, Brigitte Hisey, and Elaine Crutcher. Not pictured are PO officer Ross Matthews, Washington Court House Service Department: Gary Dean, Lance Heath and Doug Thacker. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/06/web1_RG-crew.jpg From left to right: Don & Sara Creamer, Trevon Tyler, Shawn Groves, Jean Webb, Sierra Chaffin, Brigitte Hisey, and Elaine Crutcher. Not pictured are PO officer Ross Matthews, Washington Court House Service Department: Gary Dean, Lance Heath and Doug Thacker. Courtesy photo