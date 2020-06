Civil Credit news

From the Washington C.H. Municipal Court:

Filed date of May 15, 2019

Fayette County Memorial Hospital, 1450 Columbus Ave. v. Teresa Althouse, 4922 State Route 753 S.E., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $5,465.24, judgment date of April 9 of 2020, order of dismissal filed.

Filed date of May 14, 2019

Portfolio Recovery Association Llc, 120 Corporate Blvd., Norfolk, Virginia v. Serina Downward, 185 Hawthorn Drive S.E., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $3,038.14, judgment date of April 9 of 2020, order of dismissal filed.

Filed date of May 10, 2019

Capital One Bank USA, 15000 Capital One Drive, Richmond, Virginia v. Rose Frederick, 138 S. Fayette St., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $2,665.13, judgment date of April 7 of 2020, for: Frederick.

Filed date of April 26, 2019

N.A.R. Inc. C/O Slovin & Association, 644 Linn St., Cincinnati v. Kyle Scarbrough, 9748 Madison Road N.E., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $9,880.24, judgment date of April 7 of 2020, order of dismissal filed.

Filed date of April 24, 2019

Fayette County Memorial Hospital, 1450 Columbus Ave. v. Myron Tyree, 902 S. Main St., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $1,701.13, judgment date of April 13 of 2020, satisfaction of judgment filed, $1,441.13.

Fayette County Memorial Hospital, 1450 Columbus Ave. v. Joshua Fowler, 10732 Schadel Road, Mount Sterling, cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $684, judgment date of April 7 of 2020, order of dismissal filed.

Filed date of April 23, 2019

Portfolio Recovery Association Llc. 120 Corporate Blvd., Norfolk, Virginia v. Carol Moore, 225 Forest St., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $1,679.49, judgment date of April 23 of 2020, order of dismissal filed.

Portfolio Recovery Association Llc, 120 Corporate Blvd., Norfolk, Virginia v. Sandra Long, 71 Biddle Blvd., Bloomingburg, cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $1,968.55, judgment date of April 7 of 2020, order of dismissal filed.

Capital One, C/O Lyons, 471 East Broad St., Columbus v. Tracy Stanley, 628 High St., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $2,457.97, judgment date of April 21 of 2020, dismissal without prejudice filed.

Filed date of April 15, 2019

Discover Bank C/O, 6500 New Albany Road, New Albany v. Timothy Moore, 6681 West Road N.E., Bloomingburg, cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $1,853.83, judgment date of April 7 of 2020, order of dismissal filed.

Filed date of April 11, 2019

Onemain Financial Group Llc, Evansville, Indiana v. Patty Sulivan, 1097 Bogus Road S.E., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $1,990.21, judgment date of April 13 of 2020, satisfaction of judgment filed.

Jefferson Capital Systems Llc, Golden, Colorado v. Janet Curnutte, 823 Millwood Ave., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $5,690.79, judgment date of April 7 of 2020, order of dismissal filed.

Portfolio Recovery Association Llc, 140 Corporate Blvd., Norfolk, Virginia v. Charles Mcghee, 9211 W. Lancaster Road, Jeffersonville, cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $696.75, judgment date of April 7 of 2020, order of dismissal filed.

Filed date of April 10, 2019

Midland Funding Llc, 2365 Northside Drive, San Diego, California v. Katherine Bellamy, 605 High St., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $3,901.28, judgment date of April 7 of 2020, order of dismissal filed.

Portfolio Recovery Association, 140 Corporate Blvd., Norfolk, Virginia v. Dylan Coil, 888 Leslie Trace N.W., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $1,540.89, judgment date of April 7 of 2020, order of dismissal filed.