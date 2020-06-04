Girl Scouts hold drive-thru awards

On Tuesday evening, a drive-thru award ceremony was held for Girl Scout troops #1929 and #2937. Although not every scout was able to attend, there are approximately 25 members in the two troops. Prizes earned during cookie sales along with gift bags containing miscellaneous craft kits and science experiments were handed out to the ladies who came through. Pictured are Kaylee, a Junior Scout, with her sister Kyndall, a Brownie Scout. See inside for more photos of the girl scouts.

On Tuesday evening, a drive-thru award ceremony was held for Girl Scout troops #1929 and #2937. Although not every scout was able to attend, there are approximately 25 members in the two troops. Prizes earned during cookie sales along with gift bags containing miscellaneous craft kits and science experiments were handed out to the ladies who came through. Pictured are Kaylee, a Junior Scout, with her sister Kyndall, a Brownie Scout. See inside for more photos of the girl scouts. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/06/web1_gs9.jpg On Tuesday evening, a drive-thru award ceremony was held for Girl Scout troops #1929 and #2937. Although not every scout was able to attend, there are approximately 25 members in the two troops. Prizes earned during cookie sales along with gift bags containing miscellaneous craft kits and science experiments were handed out to the ladies who came through. Pictured are Kaylee, a Junior Scout, with her sister Kyndall, a Brownie Scout. See inside for more photos of the girl scouts. Courtesy photo