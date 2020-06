Residents asked to respond to Census

The 2020 Census is underway and so far 65.4 percent of Fayette County residents have responded.

The US Census happens once every 10 years and, according to www.2020census.gov, “the count is mandated by the Constitution and conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, a nonpartisan government agency. The 2020 Census counts the population in the United States and five U.S. territories (Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands).”

The website further explains, “participating in the census is required by law, even if you recently completed another survey from the Census Bureau. A complete and accurate count is critical for you and your community, because the results of the 2020 Census will affect community funding, congressional representation, and more.”

As previously reported, those who have not completed the 2020 Census can do so online at www.my2020census.gov/. It is also possible to respond to the census or ask questions by calling 844-330-2020. For more information, please visit www.2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond.html.

The U.S. Census Bureau, in coordination with federal, state and local health officials, will begin to drop off 2020 Census questionnaire packets at front doors of households in Ohio. This is done in areas where the majority of households do not receive mail at their physical address. The Census Bureau began hand-delivering census materials on March 15 but suspended all field work for this operation on March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Temporary field staff have been trained to observe all social distancing protocols and will wear official government-provided personal protective equipment for their safety and the safety of the public. This operation is contactless and follows the most current federal health and safety guidelines.

The health and safety of Census Bureau staff and the public are always a top priority.

The Census Bureau will deliver 2020 Census invitations and paper questionnaires at the front doors of roughly 5.1 million stateside households. This operation is crucial to ensure a complete and accurate count of all communities, which helps guide hundreds of billions of dollars in public and private sector spending per year.

Approximately 5 percent of households are counted in the Update Leave operation, where census workers will confirm or update a household’s physical location address and then leave a census questionnaire packet. The Update Leave operation does not require interaction between households and a Census Bureau employee, and follows the most current federal health and safety guidelines.

People are strongly encouraged to respond promptly to the 2020 Census using the census ID number included in the questionnaire packet. Responding with the census ID or the paper questionnaire helps ensure the best count of their community. People can respond online, by phone or by using the paper form in the packet.

Response rates can be viewed at www.2020census.gov/en/response-rates.html?cid=20423:%2Bcensus%20%2Bresponse%20%2Bmap:sem.ga:p:dm:en:&utm_source=sem.ga&utm_medium=p&utm_campaign=dm:en&utm_content=20423&utm_term=%2Bcensus%20%2Bresponse%20%2Bmap

