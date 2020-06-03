Local protest goes peacefully

As protests have sprung up throughout the nation over the death of George Floyd, a local peaceful protest was organized and held on Tuesday evening in Washington C.H.

During the protest, a few comments were gathered from participants.

The following comments were collected from a small group of local youths who had joined the protest. The group was asked why they were protesting:

-“Because we need peace in this world. We need peace — and that’s all we need.”

-“Because I feel that black lives should be just like ours. They all need to be equal, and the color of your skin does not define the person who you are, so I just feel like we should protest for everybody with different skin colors.”

The following set of comments were gathered from a group of men, who were seen wearing protective equipment and carrying weapons while patrolling the area the protest was occurring in. The men identified themselves as members of the Minutemen however, they were not present under the Minutemen “banner,” as they were present as citizens. The group was asked why they attended.

-“Basically, I have no problem with the protest against the guy’s death — I understand that. Protesting is protected by the First Amendment. Peacefully assemble and address your grievances to the government however, what I disagree with 100 percent is the rioting, the burning, the stealing and the destruction of private property, public property and buildings — I detest that, completely. And when I heard that it was coming here… I live in Clinton County in Sabina right now. I’m a lifelong resident of Fayette County, served two different times — peacetime in ‘93, ‘98, then Afghanistan and Iraq. Came home and thought I’d never have to do this. I’m not going to stand by and let this happen.”

-“We’re here as citizens to protect the small business owners. Most of us own businesses, like myself. I would hate for my business to fall so therefore, I am here willing to bear all arms.”

According to local law enforcement, the protest went peacefully.

Many people showed up to the protest on Tuesday evening carrying signs and chatting to people who walked by, including the pictured group of local youths. Ray Fannin, Matthew Depew and Timothy Summers identified themselves as members of the Minutemen who were appearing at the protest on Tuesday evening as citizens to protect the small businesses.