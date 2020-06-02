Carnegie Library holds book sale

On Monday and Tuesday, Carnegie Public Library staff held a book sale and plan to continue it next week.

The sale ran for both days from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Washington Court House location, 127 S. North St. A couple of tables were set up outside with boxes containing the various books.

The books, according to branch manager Susan Davis, were all sanitized prior to the sale.

According to Library Director Sarah Nichols, “The books sold at our Pop-up Sale are mostly items withdrawn from our collection but include some donations as well. Libraries regularly ‘weed’ their collections, withdrawing items that no longer circulate well. This creates more shelf space for new and donated items.”

Both fiction and nonfiction books for adults and children were sold. Those who missed the sale will get another chance as more Pop-up book sales will be held again on fair weather days. To keep updated on when these may occur, follow the Facebook page “Carnegie Public Library, Washington Court House & Jeffersonville.”

Books can also be purchased for 50 cents from the library’s Perpetual Book Sale Cart located inside the building once the library reopens.

Nichols explained that business was steady during both days. The steady business combined with nice weather made it “a nice opportunity” to answer questions of those who stopped by regarding the Summer Reading Program and the library’s reopening plans.

The reopening will begin on Monday, June 8 with temporarily limited hours of service and access to the Washington C.H. building. The hours will be Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Fridays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. have been designated for at-risk and elderly community members.

Although the library is open limited hours for public access, curbside service will continue Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the library returns to full hours.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

Carnegie Public Library held an outdoor book sale on Monday and Tuesday while the weather was nice. Pictured are Branch Manager Susan Davis(left) and Library Director Sarah Nichols (right). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/06/web1_20200602_123434.jpg Carnegie Public Library held an outdoor book sale on Monday and Tuesday while the weather was nice. Pictured are Branch Manager Susan Davis(left) and Library Director Sarah Nichols (right). Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo