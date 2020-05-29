FRHS Calendar Contest returns

Fayette Regional Humane Society’s (FRHS) annual “Calendar of Pets Photo Contest” begins this weekend and is helping to offset lost funds following the cancellation of the 2020 Fur Ball.

The virtual contest allows pet photos to be submitted and for people to vote on them. The 12 photos with the most votes will each become a “pet of the month” for the 2020 calendar. Each submission in the top 12 will also receive a free calendar once they come out.

According to Brad Adams, FRHS outreach director and chief humane agent, there are a few differences to the contest this year. The 24 runner-up photos will be placed at the bottom of the calendar months, while, as in previous years, all other remaining photos will be downsized and used throughout the calendar.

The biggest difference — as this year’s Fur Ball has been cancelled, FRHS was able to alter the first place prize, according to Dr. Lee Schrader, FRHS executive director.

The submission that comes in first will receive a special “Grooming for the pet and a massage for the owner” package. If multiple pets are in the photo, only one (a dog or a cat) can receive the grooming. If an animal other than a cat or dog wins first place, the package will be reworked so the winning animal can receive special treatment.

As the contest is acting as a fundraiser, each photo submission must be accompanied by a $10 donation, and each vote for a photo costs $1. There are no limits to either submissions or votes.

As soon as a photo is submitted and online, it can then be voted on. Participants are able to share their pet’s page to encourage friends and family to vote for their picture.

The link for the contest is www.gogophotocontest.com/fayettehumanesociety, and submissions can be made starting Monday at noon. The calendars will be $10 once released.

The goal for the fundraiser is $15,000, according to Adams.

Schrader explained this fundraiser is especially important with the Fur Ball not happening this year. The Fur Ball was initially scheduled to occur in April and was then postponed to September due to the pandemic. It is the largest annual fundraising event for FRHS and typically includes a catered dinner, a live auction and a silent auction.

”We had to cancel the Fur Ball this year. I just don’t think people will be comfortable getting together without a mask (to eat) by September,” said Schrader.

Those who already bought tickets or provided sponsorship for the 2020 Fur Ball have a few options, according to Schrader. They can alter the ticket/sponsorship to a donation, roll-over the ticket/sponsorship to next year’s Fur Ball, or request a return. Sponsorship items that are usable can also go toward other FRHS events.

“The funds will help with our lifesaving mission — from making sure the sick get treated, the abused get justice, the animals get adopted,” said Adams. “The funds raised help in so many areas of our life-saving work.”

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

The Fayette Regional Humane Society recently received a TCC Gives grant through TCC Verizon worth $2,000. The grant was received with the assistance of the local TCC Verizon store manager Loren Blizzard (middle) and staff. Executive Director Dr. Lee Schrader (left) and Chief Humane Agent and Outreach Director Brad Adams (right) are shown presenting Blizzard with a plaque for the staff’s enthusiasm and dedication to FRHS’s lifesaving work. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/05/web1_frhsCheck.jpg The Fayette Regional Humane Society recently received a TCC Gives grant through TCC Verizon worth $2,000. The grant was received with the assistance of the local TCC Verizon store manager Loren Blizzard (middle) and staff. Executive Director Dr. Lee Schrader (left) and Chief Humane Agent and Outreach Director Brad Adams (right) are shown presenting Blizzard with a plaque for the staff’s enthusiasm and dedication to FRHS’s lifesaving work. Courtesy photo

2020 Fur Ball cancelled, will be held next year