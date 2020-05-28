Crimes & Traffic

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio (Washington C.H.)

Matthew A. Midkiff, Liberty Township, Ohio, failure to yield right of way, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Brian S. Guisinger, 207 Eyman Park Drive, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Adam M. Pool, Clarksburg, Ohio, no operator’s license, fine $150, court costs $140, defendant sentenced to 40 hours community service work, fine and 40 hours community service work suspended if defendant obtains operator’s license or privilege by July 1, 2020.

Adam M. Pool, Clarksburg, Ohio, failure to register, fine $525, court costs $101, $500 of fine suspended if defendant has no other similar offense for 2 years.

William Cotner Jr., 2382 Parrot Station Road, Washington C.H., Ohio 43/25 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 60 days.

Lance E. Tyree, 1495 Delaware Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, 40/25 speed, fine $100, court costs $101, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 90 days.

Ryan McClure, Jeffersonville, Ohio, expired registration, fine $25, court costs $101, defendant pled guilty, fine $25 and court costs.

Joshua T. Jones, 311 Fifth Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Joy F. Bishop, Mount Sterling, Ohio, driving in marked lanes, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Michael D. Leisure, 2011 Heritage Drive 14, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to control, case dismissed per agreement.

Braydon D. Wright, 714 Washington Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, reckless operation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Braydon D. Wright, 714 Washington Avenue, expired registration, fine $35, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Jeffrey L. Collins, 740 East Market Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to yield right of way, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Nickey L. Jackson, 339 West Oak Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, prohibited storage of materials, fine $250, court costs $181.50, suspend $250 of fine if defendant cleans up property by July 1, 2020.

Barbara Jackson, 339 West Oak Street, Washington, C.H., Ohio, prohibited storage of materials, fine $250, court costs $183, $250 of fine suspended if defendant cleans up property by July 1, 2020.

Melissa A. Beat, 3165 Washington Waterloo Road NE, Washington C.H., Ohio, unsafe vehicle, fine $150, court costs $145, matter came before court for pretrial December 10, 2019, upon agreement of parties, defendant pleads guilty to violation of unsafe vehicle amended from speed 55/35 non-moving violation, defendant shall pay $150 fine and court costs no later than Jan. 15, 2020, zero points assessed.

David W. Alsop, 7 Homestead Court, Washington C.H., Ohio, red light violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Amy L. Shannon, Galloway, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

James L. Miller, 1148 East Paint Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, expired registration, fine $25, court costs $145, defendant fined $25 and costs.

Natasha M. Frazier, 1103 South Elm Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, no operator’s license, fine $150, court costs $140, defendant sentenced to 40 hours community service work, $150 fine and 40 hours community service work suspended if defendant obtains operator’s license or privilege by May 1, 2020 and has no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Natasha M. Frazier, 1103 South Elm Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $100, court costs $101, fined $100 and costs.

John C. Howard II, 613 East Elm Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, red light violation, fine $50, court costs $135, defendant fined $50 and court costs.

Martha J. Smith, 83 Hickory Lane, Washington C.H., Ohio, stop sign violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tracy A. Botkin, Springfield, Ohio, no operator’s license, fine $150, court costs $140, defendant sentenced to 40 hours community service work, $150 fine and 40 hours community service work suspended if defendant obtains operator’s license or privilege by November 1, 2020.

Tracy A. Botkin, Springfield, Ohio, fictitious registration, fine $25, court costs $101, defendant fined $25 and court costs.

James J. Pendergraft, 215 Wagner Way, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to control, case dismissed per plea agreement.

Meranda L. Gilbert, 240 Chestnut Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to yield right of way, fine $20, court costs $150, $20 fine and costs.

Austinn Fore, 794 Knollwood Circle, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.