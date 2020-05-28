Civil Credit news

From the Washington C.H. Municipal Court:

Filed date of April 9, 2019

Capital One Bank, 15000 Capital One Drive, Richmond, Virginia v. Edward Coleman, 328 Cloverleaf Lane, cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $1,980.39, judgment date of April 7 of 2020, $1,430.39.

The Ohio State University, 150 E. Gay St., Columbus v. Zane Webb, 11505 Cook Yankeetown Road, cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $4,173.35, judgment date of April 7 of 2020, order of dismissal filed.

Filed date of March 14,2019

Portfolio Recovery Association, 140 Corporate Blvd., Norfolk, Virginia v. Dylan Coil, 888 Leslie Trace N.W., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $1,540.89, judgment date of April 7 of 2020, order of dismissal filed.

Filed date of Feb. 11, 2019

Fayette County Memorial Hospital, 1450 Columbus Ave. v. Jamey Bowles, 3 Fawkes St., Jeffersonville, cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $1,140.86, judgment date of April 7 of 2020, order of dismissal filed.

Filed date of Nov. 9, 2018

Capital One Bank, 15000 Capital One Drive, Richmond, Virginia v. Jerrod Knisley, 5708 Inskeep Road N.W., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $2,344.84, judgment date of April 23 of 2020, satisfaction filed.

Filed date of Nov. 5, 2018

Emergency Physician Association of Ohio, Cincinnati v. Patricia Newland, 899 Lewis St., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $1,548, judgment date of April 23 of 2020, satisfaction filed.

Filed date of Aug. 28, 2018

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. Main St. v. Ryan Hunter, 927 Riverbirch Road, cause of action: small claim, claims amount of $396.86, judgment date of April 21 of 2020, satisfaction of judgment filed, $271.42.

Filed date of June 4, 2018

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. Main St. v. Sherry Holcomb, 810 Gregg St., cause of action: small claim, claims amount of $621.63, judgment date of April 9 of 2020, satisfaction of judgment filed.

Filed date of March 15, 2018

Capital One Bank, 471 E. Broad St., Columbus v. Shane Osborne, 613 Delaware St., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $10,531.86, judgment date of April 9 of 2020, satisfaction of judgment filed.

Filed date of March 1, 2018

Capital One Bank, Norcross, Georgia v. Robin Majors, 408 Eastern Ave., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $1,837.82, judgment date of April 29 of 2020, satisfaction of judgment filed.

Filed date of Feb. 26, 2018

Bank of America, 4645 Executive Drive, Columbus v. Brenda Mickle, 1012 Gregg St., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $2,973.56, judgment date of April 17 of 2020, satisfaction of judgment filed.

Filed date of July 3, 2017

Eagle Loan Co. of Ohio, 908 E. Main St., Chillicothe v. David Stewart, 1107 Clemson Plaza, cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $2,237.65, judgment date of April 23 of 2020, satisfaction of judgment filed.

Filed date of Oct. 5, 2016

Credit Acceptance Corp, 25505 W. Twelve Mile Road, Southfield, Michigan v. Tiarra Perkins, 38 Main St., Bloomingburg and Ashley Butts, 455 Woodsview Square, Jeffersonville, cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $5,167.06, judgment date of April 29 of 2020, satisfaction of judgment filed.

Filed date of Sept. 10, 2015

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. Main St. v. Travis Collins, 740 E. Market St., cause of action: small claim, claims amount of $365.82, judgment date of April 17 of 2020, satisfaction of judgment filed.

Filed date of Oct. 17, 2012

Portfolio Recovery Assoc., 140 Corporate Blvd., Norfolk, Virginia 23502 v. David Bowling, 2716 Hess Road, cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $9,835.72, judgment date of April 7 of 2020, satisfaction of judgment filed.

Filed date of Aug. 22, 2008

North Star Capital Acquisitions Llc, 170 N. Pointe Parkway 300 Amherst, New York 14228 v. Lenette Penrid, 120 W. Temple St., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $2,012.94, judgment date of April 3 of 2020, satisfaction of judgment filed.

Filed date of March 7, 2007

Unifund Ccr Partners, P.O. Box 42730, Cincinnati v. Peggy Johnson, 470 Cornerville Road, Reno, cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $896.14, judgment date of April 23 of 2020, satisfaction of judgment filed.

Unifund Ccr Partners, P.O. Box 42730, Cincinnati v. Rick Littleton, 240 Milner Road, Waterford, cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $2,491.02, judgment date of April 23 of 2020, satisfaction of judgment filed.

Filed date of Feb. 9, 2007

Unifund Ccr Partners, P.O. Box 42730, Cincinnati v. Trisha Napper, 820 Highland Ave. Apt. 6F, cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $3,086, judgment date of April 21 of 2020, satisfaction of judgment filed.