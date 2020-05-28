Washington Fire Department reports

The Washington Fire Department recently responded to the following:

MARCH 25

MUTUAL AIDE: 10:04 p.m., McLean St. – Provide manpower to the Fayette County Life Squad for lift assistance.

MARCH 22

GAS CHECK: 12:30 p.m., 627 McCarthur Way – Received call requesting to have the RV checked for a propane gas leak. FD investigation did find a leak at the neck where the valve threads in to the tank. FD advised the owner to remove and replace the tank.

VEHICLE ACCIDENT: 3:30 p.m., 619 Leesburg Ave. – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting an accident with airbag deployment and fluids leaking on the roadway. FD found both vehicles upright and on all four wheels facing East with no smoke, fire or entrapment at the time of arrival. FD controlled fluids leaking on the roadway, checked both vehicles for safety and assisted with traffic control.

MUTUAL AIDE: 4:17 p.m., W. East St. – First response for the Fayette County Life Squad.

MAY 19

GAS CHECK: 11:59 a.m., 728 W. Elm – Received call from the Washington Police Department reporting a heavy odor of natural gas. FD received a situation report from officers on scene at the time of arrival. FD investigation found readings of 46 percent LEL coming out of a man-hole cover and requested Vectren be dispatched. FD stood-by and turned control of the scene over to Vectren at the time of their arrival.

MAY 17

SMOKE REPORTED: 9:22 a.m., 1209 Washington Ave. – Received report of smoke in the area. On arrival FD found occupant burning wet wood causing the smoke. FD put the fire out and advised occupant of the Ohio burning laws.

MAY 16

CARBON-MONOXIDE ACTIVATION: 11:07 a.m., 628 Park Dr. – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting the activation of a carbon-monoxide detector. FD investigation did not detect any carbon-monoxide and determined the battery needed replaced. FD replaced the battery and checked the unit for operation.

GAS CHECK: 12:46 p.m., 277 S. Main St. – Received call from occupants reporting an odor of gas in the kitchen area. FD was advised at the time of arrival that the kitchen equipment had been removed for cleaning and after being hooked back up noticed an odor of gas. FD assisted in ventilation and after its investigation determined the pilot on one of the appliance would not stay lit. FD advised to have the appliance serviced before use.

ILLEGAL BURN: 8:37 p.m., 94 Jamison Road – Received station tone from Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting an illegal burn. FD found light smoke at the rear of the residence at the time of arrival. FD investigation determined it to be a recreational fire within the stipulations of the rules and regulations for camp fires. FD re-advised occupants of the burning regulations and allowed the fire to continue.

MAY 14

STRUCTURE FIRE: 9:53 a.m., 1014 Leesburg Ave. – Received report of a structure fire. On arrival FD found moderate smoke coming from the building. Firefighters found the front door secured and forced entry. The bulk of the fire was found in the second room heading through the building. In that room an unlocked double door was located and opened for ventilation. After knocking down the fire and clearing out the smoke FD tracked down hot spots in the attic to completely extinguish the fire.

ALARM ACTIVATION: 11:33 p.m., 375 S. Glenn Ave. – Received report of an alarm activation. On arrival FD found a patient had pulled the alarm. FD assisted staff in resetting the alarm system.