Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

May 27

Bradley S. Wright, 32, Greenfield, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant – child support.

Penny S. Myers, 45, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear (three counts).

Mark R. Wickensimer, 47, 8 Royal Court, bench warrant – failure to comply (two counts).

James E. Riley, 69, 333 Sixth St., loud sound amplification.

Michael D. Thomas, 20, at large, disorderly (minor misdemeanor).

James T. Rosier, 60, 1809 Columbus Ave. Room 205, disorderly (minor misdemeanor).