Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

May 27

Theft: At 10:24 a.m., officers responded to Fayette County Memorial Hospital in reference to a theft complaint. Contact was made with the complainant, who advised that unknown persons stole the catalytic converter off of one of their vehicles sometime within the past two months. A theft report was completed.

Criminal Damaging: At 12:57 p.m., Justin Wolfe reported a criminal damaging complaint. He advised that sometime in the early morning hours, unknown persons punctured the tires on a vehicle belonging to his family member. A report was completed.

Disorderly Conduct by Fighting: At 10:46 p.m., officers responded to the Bluestone Inn in reference to an active fight. Officers made contact with Michael Thomas and James Rosier, who were the two involved. Both advised that they were fighting one another, but gave conflicting statements. Both were issued criminal citations.