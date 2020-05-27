Summer reading program begins June 1

The Carnegie Library Children’s Department is thrilled to announce the kick-off to the summer reading program this Monday, June 1.

Like everything else in our COVID-19 reality, it will look different and be different. Yet, we can still have a summer of fun with books and reading. There are so many outstanding books we would like to share with the children of Fayette County. And you can read anything you want: Fiction, non-fiction, comic books, joke books, biographies, graphic novels, picture books, silly books, serious books. Listen to one of our many story times on the Carnegie Facebook page or the Carnegie YouTube channel, and we will count each program viewed as a book.

Stop by the library starting June 1 and call the number posted on the window, 740-335-2540 ext. 14, and someone from the children’s department will greet you in the parking lot. The first 200 children that we see will receive a special gift, a reading log, a flyer with all of our virtual programs and activity sheets. Due to restrictions in public programming, all of our programs will be virtual. Starting June 8, the library will be open for limited hours, which will soon be posted.

In addition to Miss Noel and Mr. Aaron’s Books & Blocks and Story Time programs, Bonnie from our Jeffersonville branch will feature a special story time. All of these story times are perfect for kids from birth to 5 years of age. Families with babies will enjoy Miss Noel’s lapsit programs. Community readers and library staff will take turns reading books from the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to promote this free book program. Join Miz Anne with Famous People & Famous Events which will appeal to the early elementary crowd. Watch “Tell Me Your Story with Anne!”, where I interview local personalities to find out what they are reading, have read, and discover, “what is their story.”

We’ll also feature a variety of cooking programs, including “Welcome to Alli’s Kitchen” led by Alli Knecht, who is a 10-year-old Miami Trace student. Join Vickey Leasure and her grandchildren, Mack and Alli, for Vick’s Cook Nook, and learn to make easy but divine desserts with “Cooking with Christie.” Miz Anne will be teaching “Three Things,” food and beverages that every child should know how to make by age 12, and a “Nacho Mama” class, where the techniques to make the best nachos in the world will be revealed.

Miss Noel will lead “Move it” programs to get the heart pumping, and she will also present fun craft programs. Make a sparkly beaded bracelet and a burlap tote bag. Supplies will be available in advance at the library. Aaron is featuring Lego challenges, kitchen chemistry and don’t miss “Where in the World is Aaron?” Every week, he’ll lead a new adventure as we discover “Where did Aaron go?”

Learn about nature with Brigitte Hisey from Fayette Soil and Water Conservation and we’ll engage with nature! We will also have activity sheets to share that families can do and ideas on how to locally explore nature together.

Look for daily “Just for Fun” features for silly jokes, stories, songs and commercial parodies. “Would You Rather” is another fun game we like to play. Send us something “Just for Fun” and we’ll post the outstanding “funnies” to our website. With more than 100 virtual programs offered, there is at least one activity and more often two activities every day during July and July.

There is so much we can still safely do to learn and grow together! After completing the reading log (families decide together how many books they want to read) return it to the library and your child will receive a special prize for completion. Every week we will be giving away prizes, so stop by the library and register and/or look on our Facebook page to register for weekly prizes. Teens and adults can also join in the fun. Let’s read stories together, let’s tell stories together, let’s be entertained, enthralled, informed, moved, and motivated together! Let’s Read! Come visit us at the library or online and let’s get started!

Find our Summer Reading Programs at any of the following:

cplwcho.org/calendar/month

Facebook: Carnegie Public Library, Washington Court House and Jeffersonville

YouTube: Carnegie Public Library Washington Court House, Ohio

Aaron Teter, Bonnie Rinehart, Anne Quinn and Noel Lesniak planning the Carnegie Library summer reading program. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/05/web1_AhYeah.jpg Aaron Teter, Bonnie Rinehart, Anne Quinn and Noel Lesniak planning the Carnegie Library summer reading program. Courtesy photo