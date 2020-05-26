Washington Fire Department reports

The Washington Fire Department recently responded to the following:

MAY 13

MUTUAL AIDE: 12:12 p.m., 400 Block of North Street – First response for the Fayette County Life Squad.

ALARM ACTIVATION: 2:31 p.m., 1463 Reservoir Court – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a residential fire alarm, bedroom smoke detector. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD met the homeowner returning home and was advised the kids were the only ones home at the time. FD investigation did not find any signs of smoke or fire inside the residence and was advised that steam from the shower had set off the alarm.

MAY 12

CO CHECK: 1:56 a.m., 1104 S. Hinde St. – Received request to check residence for CO following an alarm activation. FD found no trace of CO at time of check. Advised occupant to change the batteries or replace the CO detector.

MAY 11

MUTUAL AIDE: 12:51 p.m., S. Fayette St. – Medical assist.

GAS LEAK CHECK: 8:45 p.m., 128 McKinley Ave. – Received request to check residence for a gas leak. FD check for gas and CO with none being detected.

SMOKE CHECK: 11:22 p.m., 116 W. Elm St. – Received report of smoke in the area. FD found occupants burning trash. FD extinguished the fire and advised occupant of the burning laws.

MAY 10

MUTUAL AIDE: 8:24 a.m., N. North St. – Provide manpower to the Fayette County Life Squad for lift assistance.

MUTUAL AIDE: 4:35 p.m., Residence Drive – Provide manpower to the Fayette County Life Squad for lift assistance

MAY 8

ALARM ACTIVATION: 5:55 p.m., 99 Summit Lane – Received report of an alarm activation. On arrival FD found smoke from cooking had set off a smoke detector in the apartment. Occupants stated there was no fire and no issues.

HEATER CHECK: 10:42 p.m., 555 N. Glenn Ave., Court House Manor II – Received call from staff stating they had a wall heater in room 57 that was hot and wanted it checked. Staff had shut the unit off prior to our arrival. FD plugged the unit back in and found it to be operating a high heat. Unit was disconnected and staff advised they would have it serviced.