Businesses adjust to challenges

Many local businesses are providing services while trying to maintain safety and guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following information was collected from Steven Armstrong who is a realtor at Point Realty Llc, Robin Beekman who is the owner of Robin’s Nest Flowers and Gifts, and staff at both Hong Kong Buffet and El Dorado Mexican Restaurant.

—

Steven Armstrong explained that he has been working as a realtor as normal for him and is just being smarter about how the work is being done.

According to Armstrong, the Point Realty office face-to-face meetings with clients have been reduced while communication through phone calls and text messages have increased in order to protect both clients and staff.

Although methods of communication have changed, Armstrong explained there haven’t been major changes. The office has been and will continue to remain open however, the number of people coming into the office at once has been limited. Social distancing is being followed and, according to Armstrong, their broker sanitizes the entire office each day as well as after every visit.

“The older people are more cautious,” wrote Armstrong in an email. “And we, as a company, have tried to do everything possible to accommodate anyone that has any issues or concerns. While selling homes is important to us obviously, the health of the agents and our clients is top priority at all times.”

“We are not to come to work if having any health issues at all,” he wrote. “We have masks available for us to use and/ or our clients.”

One of the repercussions of the pandemic involves financial opportunities for potential clients.

“Something most people don’t realize is when this happened, some of the banks tightened their requirements. Some buyers that normally were approved now had to wait until they could improve their credit score some,” explained Armstrong. “I think we, as a community, did a great job of pulling together to support our local businesses, and we, for the most part, followed the instructions of our leaders that helped keep the impact of the virus locally to a minimum.”

The Point Realty Llc office, 319 E. Court St. in Washington C.H., can be contacted at 740-335-5551.

—

According to El Dorado staff, the dining room is open with limited seating, and carryout is available.

For updates regarding the local El Dorado or to see pictures of its menu, follow the Facebook page, “El Dorado Mexican Restaurant/ Washington Court House Location.”

Per the Facebook page, “Please help us ensure everyone has a pleasant and safe dining experience by following the guidelines set forth by the Governor. Please remember to be kind and courteous to each other and our staff as we are all faced with learning these new rules and regulations. Again, we appreciate your continued support. THANK YOU!!”

The local El Dorado, 220 Washington Square in Washington C.H., can be reached at 740-335-2099.

—

According to Hong Kong Buffet staff, the dining room is open and hours are currently 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. seven days a week. The hours will be re-evaluated at a later time so the restaurant can resume closing at 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Per the restaurant Facebook page “Hong Kong Buffet,” the buffet, buffet carryout, and menu carryout are all available as well as delivery.

The restaurant menu (along with prices) are available on its website, www.hongkongbuffetwch.com/. This website also allows for online ordering as long as the total cost is $15 or more.

Hong Kong Buffet, 1142 Columbus Ave. in Washington C.H., can be reached at 740-636-8888.

–

Robin Beekman explained that her shop, Robin’s Nest Flowers and Gifts, is operating at the normal hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

The store is open, and she continues to deliver flowers and gifts. When delivering, Beekman explained she calls ahead (if she has a phone number) so the receiver expects her, typically sits the flowers down upon arrival and rings the doorbell with her elbow.

“So I have no contact with the people,” explained Beekman.

Beekman further explained that she wasn’t getting a lot of business until this month when things picked up due to Mother’s Day, graduations, and Memorial Day.

This month has had an increase in sales for both flowers and gifts compared to previous years, according to Beekman, as many people were unable to see their mothers in-person, other small businesses purchased candy baskets for employees to show appreciation, there was an increase in cemetery work, and others wanted to surprise 2020 high school graduates.

“For the graduation, I had the ceremony flowers for (Miami) Trace,” said Beekman. There was also “‘adopt-a-senior,’ and that was really neat — where I was able to deliver balloons and candy to (high school) seniors.”

“We’ve got to make everybody feel special. That’s the important part. Support a small business person and just bring a smile to somebody’s face everyday,” said Beekman. “I’m very appreciative of and humbled by the support people gave to my small business during this quarantine.”

Robin’s Nest Flowers and Gifts, 6 E. High Street in Jeffersonville, can be reached at 740-426-8897.

Local businesses and/ or independent contractors wishing to share information on how they are operating, procedures being undertaken during this time, reopening dates and information, etc. are welcome to contact Jennifer Woods by email at jwoods@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 740-313-0355.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/05/web1_Union-fayette-graphic-5.jpg