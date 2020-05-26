The following land transfers were recently released online:

Recorded May 20

Jessica and Zachary Six to Amy and Scott Kaeding, 4143 Route 41, Union Township, consideration $402,500.

Barry and Claudia Hidy to Wesley Kidder, 116 Forest St., consideration $125,000.

Recorded May 19

David Akin, Douglas and Jeanne Looker, Julia Looker-Akin to Branen L. Weade Properties Llc, land in Union Township, consideration $250,000.

Recorded May 18

Ronald Ison to Jenni Glispie, 8082 Railroad St., consideration $78,000.

Eric Wilson to Dawn Carter, 604 S. Main St., consideration $130,000.

Kevin and Valerie Robinette to Eric Wilson, 3724 Route 62 NE, Union Township, consideration $240,000.

Cynthia and Kyle Cockerill to Carole and Frank Akers, 1612 Barbara Lane, Union Township, consideration $169,900.

Recorded May 14

Paul Marshall to McKayla Wilson, 14 Hali Drive, consideration $133,000.

Donna Guthrie to Valerie Robinette, 1500 Route 41 SW, Union Township, consideration $180,000.

Chris Michael and Brandy Sova-Davy to Alexis and Gregory Bickley, land in Paint Township, consideration $58,500.

Recorded May 13

Jeffrey and Marie Fetters to Tiffany Long and John Mullen, 2179 Flakes Ford Road, consideration $218,500.

Ann and Scott McCoy to Mila Anderson and Robert Dean Pace, 9128 Route 62 NE, consideration $155,000.

Recorded May 12

Ralph and Sheryl Robinson, John and Kimberly Warnecke to Mei Lin, 331 Dice Drive Condo C, consideration $126,500.

Carson and Virginia Carter to Kathleen and Kinsey Adkins, 358 Ely St., consideration $94,000.

Garie and Jeremy Smith to Daniel Wellington, 902 Pearl St., consideration $103,500.