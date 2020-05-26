Posted on by

Fayette County 4-H announces scholarship winners

,

Fayette County 4-H recently recognized the 2020 scholarship award winners. The program is fortunate to be able to recognize some of the amazing seniors who will be leaving a lasting impression on the Fayette County 4-H program for years to come. Fayette County 4-H officials said they are blessed to have some fantastic donors who help them to recognize these seniors who go above and beyond annually. All students earned the Catherine Jean Brown Scholarship, but a couple students earned a few additional scholarships. Pictured is Aubrey McCoy.

Aubrey Schwartz

Cole Enochs also earned the Rob Herron Scholarship.

Grant Kuhlwein

Kahlin Orso also earned the Rob Herron Scholarship.

Kylie Pettit also earned the Chip Bumpus Scholarship.

Laikyn Hughes

Trevor Minyo also earned the Chip Bumpus Scholarship.

Victoria Waits

Jacob Hoppes

