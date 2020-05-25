Remembering the fallen on Memorial Day

Locals in Fayette County took time to collect and distribute flags to graves, including at Washington Cemetery, for Memorial Day as enough flags were unable to be purchased and distributed through normal means due to a shortage related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many others were taking time to visit and decorate grave sites.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/05/web1_20200525_123842.jpg Locals in Fayette County took time to collect and distribute flags to graves, including at Washington Cemetery, for Memorial Day as enough flags were unable to be purchased and distributed through normal means due to a shortage related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many others were taking time to visit and decorate grave sites. Jennifer Woods | Record Herald photo