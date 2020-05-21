Fayette Co. chosen to receive emergency food and shelter funds

Fayette County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency under the emergency food and shelter national board program.

Fayette County has been chosen to receive Emergency Food and Shelter Funds to supplement food assistance and shelter programs in the county. There are two funds to be allocated. The county will receive $11,556 in Phase 37 funding and $16,476 in CARES Act funding.

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide. The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A local board made up of representatives of commissioners, United Way, Salvation Army, faith-based groups, homeless advocates and other members will determine how the funds awarded to Fayette County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Fayette County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with Community Action, Commission on Aging, Community Food Pantry, Rose Avenue Community Center, and Heritage Church Food Pantry participating. These agencies were responsible for providing meals and shelter.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Bambi Baughn, Local Board Chair, 1400 US Route 22 NW, Washington Court House, 740-335-7282, bbaughn@cacfayettecounty.org for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is June 15. The local board will meet at 11 a.m. on June 17 at 1400 US Route 22 NW, Washington Court House, to review the applications and make funding recommendations.