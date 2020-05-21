New Holland woman killed, 2 children injured in crash

A New Holland woman was killed and two children were injured during a one-vehicle accident Wednesday night on State Route 207 in the Village of Pancoastburg.

At 9:51 p.m., a 2010 Chevrolet Cruz, driven by Carmella S. Long, 36, was traveling south on State Route 207 in the unincorporated village when she lost control of the vehicle, according to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth. The vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, over-corrected and crossed the centerline.

The vehicle went off the left side of the roadway, and struck a fence and utility pole before coming to rest.

Stanforth said that Long was fatally injured in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Two children, ages 9 and 1, were injured in the crash and transported by MedFlight helicopter to Children’s Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The vehicle sustained heavy damage and was towed from the scene.

Responding to the scene were members of Fayette County EMS, Tri-County Joint Fire & EMS, Sheriff’s Rescue Unit, and the Dayton Power & Light Company. The Sheriff’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and is continuing its investigation into the cause of the crash.

