Local restaurants begin reopening

Several local restaurants have been making plans to reopen while following guidelines in accordance with Governor Mike DeWine’s plan to “RestartOhio” in phases.

Outdoor dining was allowed to begin on May 15 while dine-in is allowed to begin today. According to www.governor.ohio.gov, “Governor DeWine’s Restaurant Advisory Group created a detailed list of guidelines and best practices for restaurant and bar owners to follow.”

Below is an update from a few of the local dine-in options following a shutdown period due to the coronavirus pandemic:

Capuana’s Courtview Delicatessen will be reopening dine-in on Friday, May 22 with limited seating, according to staff.

Our Place Restaurant will be reopening today for dine-in, per Facebook, but will continue offering carryout and curbside pickup for the time being.

The Rusty Keg will not be taking part in the partial reopening at this time but will continue to do carryout. Picnic tables have been set up in the parking lot for those who wish to dine outside, per Facebook.

The Willow Restaurant will be closed today through May 25, per Facebook, and will reopen for both dine-in and carry-out on May 26. The staff went through COVID-19 protocol training on Wednesday.

Streetside 62 patio has been open for dining. According to co-owner Molly Pettit, they will be reopening dine-in today. For the time being, their hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days per week.

“We’re ready to go,” said Pettit. “We’re taking the precautions for reopening. We’ll have some things for social distancing in our dining room.”

Consistent steps being taken by different restaurants include providing hand-sanitizer, ensuring social distancing, training staff in COVID-19 protocols, and having staff directly working with the public to wear masks. For a full list of mandatory and recommended best practices, please go to www.coronaviurs.ohio.gov.

Local businesses wishing to update the community on their altered operations at this time are welcome to submit information to Jennifer Woods by email — jwoods@aimmediamidwest.com.

