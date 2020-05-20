Locals ‘adopt’ nursing home residents

Local Jamie Steiner began a Facebook group, “Adopt A Resident 2020,” during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way for the community to give to residents of long-term care facilities in Fayette County and surrounding areas.

According to Steiner, the group reaches out to facilities for permission to “adopt residents.”

“In coordination with a representative, we are given a list of anonymous residents with their specific interests, wants or needs. We then post the name and location of a facility that has granted us permission and delivery instructions per facility representative,” explained Steinger by email. “We add the residents in the comment section along with information provided. When a group member wants to adopt a resident, they do so by responding to the comment with ‘adopted or I will adopt.’”

So far, the nursing homes that have been adopted from include Signature Healthcare, St. Catherine’s Manor, Greenfield Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, and Carriage Court. Currently, the group is working on Meadowview in Mount Sterling.

The idea for this group came about during a discussion Steiner had with local Tara Smith. According to Steiner, they had been talking about the current social situation and how it was impacting residents living in the various facilities.

When asked why she is doing the program, Steiner explained, “personally, the closest person to me in life had been my grandmother that I lost in 2015. I know that the limitations on visitors would have been very negative for her. I also spent a good deal of time visiting other residents while stopping in to see my grandma. If I could do anything to help just one resident, all the effort would be worth it.”

When asked how people can participate, Steiner explained, “Join ‘Adopt A Resident 2020’ (on Facebook) or reach out to a facility that you would like to be gifted by the group.”

“Safety and smiles for these recipients is our main goal,” wrote Steiner. “Items that are gifted are sealed with manufacturers’ labels intact.”

Items Steiner suggested are good examples for gifts include “snacks, hand written cards, magazines, socks with grips on the bottom, toiletries like shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, tooth brushes, deodorant, body wash, loofas, body lotion and/or body sprays.”

“I would like to thank the community for coming together in such a positive manner to aid this demographic during this unprecedented time. Special thanks to Tara Smith, Crystal Bell, Kayla Gard, Robin Herald-Sanderson and Brittany Fannin for their efforts. These ladies have went above and beyond to help Adopt A Resident 2020 be successful. Also, each facility has made sure that we are able to gift every single resident, nobody is left out,” wrote Steiner.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

Gifts for the adopted residents are collected and then dropped off to the facility currently being collected for. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/05/web1_aar2.jpg Gifts for the adopted residents are collected and then dropped off to the facility currently being collected for. Courtesy photo