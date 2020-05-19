Memorial Day events, Fire In The Sky canceled

Memorial Day events across the county and the July 4 “Fire in the Sky” fireworks display have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to officials, with the extension of the stay-at-home order by Gov. Mike DeWine and orders provided by the state commander of the American Legion to local posts, this coming weekend’s traditional Memorial Day events, including parades, in Washington C.H., Jeffersonville, Bloomingburg and New Holland will not be held.

“Traditionally, Memorial Day is recognized in Washington Court House with a ceremony at Washington Cemetery and St. Colman’s Cemetery,” said City Manager Joe Denen. “Due to the virus, we will all need to remember the sacrifices our nation has borne in a creative way.

“However, remembering the sacrifices of our veterans must continue,” said Denen. “Citizens are asked to visit the graves of veterans on Memorial Day. The placement of simple cut flowers on the graves of veterans is encouraged. Please use fresh flowers that you are comfortable with being mowed in the normal course of cemetery maintenance. A single cut flower or a small number of cut flowers would be appropriate.”

Denen went on to say, “I would like to thank all of our local American Legion members and our Honor Guard members for their dedication. I understand and appreciate the direction provided to local American Legion posts and I look forward to the return of the traditional Memorial Day program next year.”

Fire In The Sky Chairman Dan Fowler also announced the postponement of the fireworks display in Washington C.H.

“We would like to thank all of our supporters and look forward to providing Fire In The Sky again in the near future,” Fowler wrote in a press release.

