A unique graduation for MT Class of 2020

Miami Trace High School held its 58th commencement ceremony over the weekend with a unique set-up and opportunity for the seniors of the Class of 2020.

With the restrictions placed by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine due to the COVID-19 pandemic, administrators within the district at Miami Trace knew this year’s celebration of the graduating class would be different. So following weeks of decision-making and continuous updates from the state, Miami Trace settled on a time-slot system that allowed each student and their family personal time on a stage with their diploma.

How the process worked was simple — each senior had a specific few minutes between May 15 and May 17 to visit the high school where the student and their family would then have the chance to take photos, and the student’s name would be announced while the whole process was recorded for later. Two stages were set up in the gymnasium with a large divider in the middle of the room separating each stage.

Volunteers said on Sunday that the whole process ran smoothly.

“I was very pleased with the graduation ceremony this weekend,” Miami Trace Superintendent David Lewis said. “It was an intimate setting that provided the Class of 2020 and their families an individualized format to celebrate their accomplishments. I am grateful for all of the time and effort that our staff put into making it special for our graduates. We wish the Class of 2020 nothing but the best as they pursue their dreams.”

Currently, the district is working to put all of the recordings from the weekend together into a video compilation that is expected to be released to the public by May 31 at 1 p.m. on the district website and Facebook page. Stay with the district for more information as it becomes available.

“While it was not a traditional graduation, we were extremely pleased with how everything turned out,” Miami Trace Principal Rob Enochs said. “We appreciate the cooperation of our graduates and their families in making it a meaningful event. I would like to thank all of the staff members who volunteered their time to help make this a special weekend for our graduates. We wish all of the graduates best of luck as they begin the next chapter of their lives.”

Reach Martin Graham on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

Miami Trace High School held its 58th Commencement Ceremony over the weekend with a unique twist for the class of 2020 as seniors had the opportunity to have the stage to themselves with their family for photos and more. Pictured is Miami Trace High School Assistant Principal Bryan Sheets (at left in grey suit) helping senior Shania Peters and her family pose on stage. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/05/web1_IMG_2707.jpg Miami Trace High School held its 58th Commencement Ceremony over the weekend with a unique twist for the class of 2020 as seniors had the opportunity to have the stage to themselves with their family for photos and more. Pictured is Miami Trace High School Assistant Principal Bryan Sheets (at left in grey suit) helping senior Shania Peters and her family pose on stage. Martin Graham | Record-Herald photos Employees with the district also volunteered to help with the recording process and assist the students in celebrating their graduation. All of the recordings will be put into a video compilation that is expected to release to the public by May 31 at 1 p.m. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/05/web1_IMG_2712.jpg Employees with the district also volunteered to help with the recording process and assist the students in celebrating their graduation. All of the recordings will be put into a video compilation that is expected to release to the public by May 31 at 1 p.m. Martin Graham | Record-Herald photos