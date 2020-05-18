Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

May 17

Disorderly Conduct/Obstructing Official Business: At 1:27 a.m., officers responded to a residence in reference to a domestic violence complaint. While investigating the complaint, an uninvolved intoxicated female, identified as Devyn Price, continued to obstruct the investigation and be disorderly. After several warnings to cease her actions, she was arrested and charged.

May 16

Criminal Damaging: At 10:13 a.m., Jack Lockhart reported a criminal damaging complaint. He advised that the front door to his residence had been damaged, but could not advise when this occurred. A criminal damaging report was completed.

Theft: At 5:58 p.m., officers responded to Walmart in reference to a shoplifting complaint. The complainant advised that an unknown male stole merchandise and departed out an emergency exit. He then fled in a vehicle that was not located. A report was completed.

Obstructing Official Business: At 7:36 p.m., officers observed a male identified as Leon Tyree riding a bicycle. Tyree had an active warrant for his arrest, and as officers attempted to make contact with him, he fled on his bicycle. After a short pursuit, Tyree was arrested and charged.

May 15

Receiving Stolen Property/Illegal Use of Food Stamp Card/Possession of Drugs: At 4:22 p.m., officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. An officer made contact with Therron Freeman, who did not possess a valid driver’s license, and the odor of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle. During a vehicle search, stolen property and suspected narcotics were located. Freeman was arrested and charged. The drug charges are pending.