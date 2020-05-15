Local cases of COVID-19 increase

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) reported an increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, and as more testing becomes available and Ohio reopens it is anticipated the number will continue to rise.

As of Friday, there were 27 confirmed cases and two probable cases in Fayette County, according to FCPH, with 18 people recovered and two hospitalizations for COVID-19. The age range of cases is 10-70 years old.

FCPH is working with the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) to conduct contact tracing to determine if any of the close contacts of these individuals are sick. All of these close contacts are asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days and monitor themselves for symptoms of fever, cough, or shortness of breath. FCPH is highly committed to maintaining patient privacy and confidentiality. If you are not contacted, you did not have close extended contact with the cases.

“Prevention is still the best tool that we have in the fight against COVID-19,” said Leigh Cannon, deputy health commissioner. “Please continue to follow the recommendations provided by the Ohio Department of Health and take these steps to protect yourself and others from the spread of this virus.”

The recommendations are:

—Stay home except for work or other needs

—Wear a face covering when going out

—Practice social distancing of at least six feet from others

—Shop at non-peak hours.

—Wash hands often with water and soap (20 seconds or longer)

—Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth with unwashed hands or after touching surfaces

—Cover your mouth with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing

—Clean and disinfect “high-touch” surfaces often

—Stay home when you are sick

—Call before visiting your doctor

The number of confirmed and probable deaths associated with the coronavirus in Ohio has reached 1,581, an increase of 47 from a day earlier, state health officials said Friday. The number of confirmed and probable cases neared 27,000, and hospitalizations neared 4,800, the Ohio Department of Health said.

FCPH anticipates the number will continue to rise