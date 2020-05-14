MT begins unique graduation season

Miami Trace High School started its unique graduation season for the class of 2020 on Monday by holding a drive-thru at the school to drop-off laptops the senior students have been using for studies and to pick-up their caps and gowns that had been ordered previously this year for the graduation ceremony. Students will have the opportunity to walk across the graduation platform and receive his or her diploma during a scheduled time slot this weekend.

