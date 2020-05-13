Local serving on active duty in relief efforts

Sergeant (SGT) Bryce Bryan of the 107th Cavalry Regiment of the Ohio Army National Guard is currently serving on State Active Duty in the Governor’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

Bryan, according to the unit spokesperson 1LT Trevor Patton, is a 2010 Washington High School graduate as well as a local resident.

After a day of working their mission of feeding families in southwest Ohio recently at the Freestore Foodbank Mayerson Distribution Center last week, the convoy witnessed a car spin out of control on I-75, involving multiple cars in the incident.

SGT Bryan and his team immediately rushed to render aid, checking on all involved, pushing vehicles off of the road, and assisting in follow-on traffic control until local law enforcement arrived.

Upon returning to the armory, they began to refit for the next day’s mission of continuing to assist feeding neighbors and the community.

To date, the 107th Cavalry Regiment has picked, packed, stacked, racked and LOGPAC’d over 3 million pounds of food for community members across southwest Ohio, which SGT Bryan has been an integral part of.

“No matter the mission, Ohio’s Cavalry is always ready, always there. We’re proud of these Troopers and their actions today as first responders to aid a fellow Ohioan in need,” explained the email from Patton.

Pictured (left to right) are members of the 107th Cavalry Regiment, Ohio Army National Guard: SPC Dotts, SGT Bryan, SGT Hoops, SPC Horejsi and SPC Conkel. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/05/web1_SGT-BRYAN-1.jpg Pictured (left to right) are members of the 107th Cavalry Regiment, Ohio Army National Guard: SPC Dotts, SGT Bryan, SGT Hoops, SPC Horejsi and SPC Conkel. Courtesy photo