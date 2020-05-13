AAUW scholarships, AAUW Laura Voorhis Memorial STEM Scholarship awarded

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) Washington Court House Branch awarded scholarships to two outstanding high school seniors: Kylie Pettit of Miami Trace High School and Payton Maddux of Washington Court House High School will each receive $1,000.

Kylie will be attending the US Air Force Academy and will major in biochemistry. Payton will be attending either the University of Cincinnati or The Ohio State University, majoring in genetics. Congratulations to these exceptional young women and thank you to the AAUW Education Committee.

Payton Maddux is also being recognized as a recipient of the AAUW Laura Voorhis Memorial STEM Scholarship. She was chosen based on her excellent academic performance at Washington High School and pursuit of a degree in a field of science and technology.

Laura Voorhis, who passed away on March 28, 2018, taught science for 25 years to students at Washington High School. She was a 10-year member and active officer in AAUW.

With the cancellation of the spring banquet, the AAUW members voted by email/phone to elect new leadership. Beth Gerber was selected to lead the Washington Court House Branch for the upcoming term, and Bambi Baughn has become the new membership VP. Fonda Fichthorn, program VP, Sandy Flach, treasurer, and Jean Ann Davis, secretary, will continue in their roles for the 2020-2021 year.

The AAUW Washington Court House Branch was organized in 1956 to advance the equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. If you have a college degree or are a current college student, you are eligible to join. Please contact through www.aauwoh.org

Kylie Pettit, recipient of an AAUW scholarship. Courtesy photos Payton Maddux, recipient of an AAUW scholarship and the AAUW Laura Voorhis Memorial STEM Scholarship. Courtesy photos