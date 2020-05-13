Shuttered casinos, racinos sink Ohio gambling revenues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gambling revenue at Ohio’s four casinos and seven racinos is down about $229 million for the first four months of 2020 when compared to the same quarter last year, according to figures reported by the state’s lottery and casino control commissions.

The industry has started the year with a roar, setting monthly records in January and February. However, things changed when the sites across the state were shuttered March 14 as part of the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cleveland.com reports the industry has taken in $410.8 million on gambling this year after paying out winnings. That’s down, though, from the $640.1 million that was taken in through April a year ago.

The industry had posted monthly records of $167.5 million in January and $171.4 million in February. Revenue then dropped to $71.9 million in March and to nothing in April.