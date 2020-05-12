Anderson officially wins primary

The official results for the 2020 primary election were released on Tuesday affirming that Tony Anderson won the Republican Primary race for Fayette County Commissioner.

As previously reported, the original date of this year’s primary election, March 17, was postponed after polls across the state didn’t open due to legislation that was passed by the Ohio General Assembly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. The official day was postponed to Tuesday, April 28 with mail-in ballots becoming the norm.

Anderson brought in a total of 1,385 votes while Donald Fleak brought in 1,223 votes. The race was too close to call Election Night due to a number of absentee and provisional ballots.

“It is a job that I enjoy. I think I offer something for the community and never try to take it for granted,” said Anderson. “Very, very happy to be back in. There’s a nice crowd of people up there to work with.”

Due to Anderson, who currently holds the office of commissioner with a term expiring Jan. 1 of next year, having won the Republican primary, he will be on the general election ballot in November for re-election. Along with Anderson will be current commissioner Dan Dean who is running uncontested for re-election.

Anderson explained that he is “pleased to be on the ballot this November, and we’ll do it again.”

In the meantime, one of the biggest issues being handled in the commissioners’ office, according to Anderson, is the budget. As previously reported, this is due to challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and the unknown of how the current situation will impact the county in the long run.

Fleak explained, “I want to thank all of the county for their support. It has been my pleasure to meet and talk to the citizens of Fayette County. It was a close race, and I plan to be back the next time. I wish the commissioners the best. If they do well, so does the county. Thanks again Fayette County for your support. My family and I appreciate it.”

The official voter turnout in the county was 22.5 percent — meaning that of the 16,242 total registered voters in the county, 3,655 of those voters cast ballots in the primary election.

Follow the Record-Herald for a follow-up on the official results of the uncontested races in the primary election for Fayette County.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

Tony Anderson https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/05/web1_tonyAnderson-1.jpg Tony Anderson Record Herald file photo

Official results of 2020 primary election released