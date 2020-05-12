Washington Fire Department reports

The Washington Fire Department recently responded to the following:

MAY 8

SMOKE REPORTED: 11:23 a.m., 11349 Allen Rd – Received request to respond to a building with smoke inside. On arrival WFD assisted Jefferson Township FD with searching the structure. Once fire was located and access made to the area Washington FD was released.

MAY 7

VEHICLE ACCIDENT: 2:09 p.m., U.S. 62 NE – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a two-vehicle accident. FD found two vehicles involved with no smoke, fire or entrapment at the time of arrival. Both vehicles were upright and on all four wheels facing west with one off the roadway out in the field and the other in the intersection. FD checked both vehicles for safety, controlled fluids leaking on the roadway and provided traffic control. FD turned control of the scene over to deputies from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office prior to the vehicles being removed.

SMOKE REPORTED: 3:03 p.m., 423 Second St. – Received call from resident explaining a light fixture had been flickering and smoking. Resident explained they had shut off the breaker and after taking the light down, found burnt wiring. Requested the FD to check for safety. FD did not find any smoke or fire and did not find any fire extension at the time of the check. FD confirmed power to the fixture/circuit was off and advised the residents to contact the landlord to have repairs made and the fixture replaced before turning the power back on.

MAY 5

ALARM ACTIVATION: 6:19 a.m., 318 N. North St. – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a fire alarm. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD was informed by residents that the alarm is only on the second floor. FD determined the alarm was a localized and medical alert alarm. FD made contact with occupants and determined it was an unintentional/false alarm and the life squad was not needed to respond.

MAY 2

VEHICLE ACCIDENT: 12:31 p.m., St. Rt. 753 – Received report of an accident with injuries. On arrival FD found two vehicles and a motorcycle involved with two patients. FD evaluated the scene and advised squad of the number of patients. One person with minor injuries was extricated from a vehicle using hydraulic tool and refused further treatment. A second patient was transported to FCMH and a helicopter dispatched. A third patient was flown from the scene. FD remained on scene to assist the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office with traffic control.

MAY 1

CARBON-MONOXIDE CHECK: 12:56 p.m., 261 Hickory Lane – Received call from occupant stating the carbon-monoxide detector was going off and requested to have the house checked. FD did not note any beeping and did not detect any carbon-monoxide at the time of the check. FD personnel installed a new battery in the detector, checked its operation and advised the residents to call back if they have any other problem.

GAS CHECK: 3:55 p.m., 232 N. North St. – FD was notified by walkers of a strong odor of natural gas outside of the building. FD investigation did locate a leak (60 percent LEL) after the meter and near a connection going down through the concrete into the basement of the building. FD did also measure gas readings of 350 pp, in the basement. FD requested Vectren to respond to the scene and established a safe area. FD turned control of the scene over to personnel from Vectren.

APRIL 29

GAS CHECK: 10:50 a.m., 322 Lewis Street – Received request to check a gas odor, FD found the cook stove in the apartment leaking gas. The gas line was shut of to the unit. FD checked the apartments on either side finding no trace of gas.

VEHICLE ACCIDENT: 3:38 p.m., St. Rt. 238 NE – Received report of an accident with injuries. On arrival FD found a single vehicle had slid off the roadway hitting a utility pole. Driver of the vehicle refused treatment from the squad after being examined. FD checked the vehicle for safety concerns, finding none.

ALARM ACTIVATION: 8:02 p.m., 309 Buckeye Rd. – Received automatic alarm, cancelled in route.