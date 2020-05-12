The following land transfers were recently released online:
Recorded May 7
James Biddell to Philip Slone, 49 N. Main St., Jeffersonville, consideration $143,000.
Recorded May 5
Kendra and Randy Sparkman to Jeffrey Brown, 411 E. Temple St., consideration $189,900.
Recorded May 4
Jeffrey Brown to Kaitlin Cottrill and Brandon Davis, 5 Creamer St., Jeffersonville, consideration $142,500.
Recorded May 1
Maryann and Dean Earl to Leona Shasteen, 1208 Riverside Drive, consideration $247,000.
Michelle and Thomas Weaver to Anthony and Holly Dryden, 211 Grand Ave., consideration $139,900.
Anna Maxson to Al and Marion Grubb, 494 Ghormley Road, Perry Township, consideration $188,800.
Janice and Robert Cunningham to Angela and Nicholas Mathias, 23 Janes St., Jeffersonville, consideration $120,000.
Lisa and Ted Murdock to Robert Murdock, 1020 Lewis St., consideration $98,900.