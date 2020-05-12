Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio (Washington C.H.)

Thomas A. Massie, 713 Broadway Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $202.20, upon motion of the State of Ohio (WCH), charge amended from domestic violence, defendant fined $100 and court costs.

Joshua W. Ballard, 505 Rawlings Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, physical control, fine $375, court costs $180, upon motion of the State of Ohio (WCH), charge amended from OVI, defendant fined $375 and court costs, defendant sentenced to 16 days jail, 3 days jail credit, 10 days jail suspended if no other similar offense for 5 years, driver intervention program by May 1, 2020, terminate administrative license suspension.

Joshua W. Ballard, 505 Rawlings Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, stop sign, case ordered dismissed per agreement.

Jonathan M. Depugh, 434 Hidy Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, leaving the scene, dismissed per agreement.

Jonathan M. Depugh, 434 Hidy Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, non compliance suspension, fine $50, court costs $175, $50 fine and costs.

Jonathan M. Depugh, 434 Hidy Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, stop sign, fine $50, court costs $101, $50 fine and costs.

James J. Pendergraft, 215 Wagner Way, Washington C.H., Ohio, physical control, fine $375, court costs $145, amended to physical control per agreement, terminate administrative license suspension.

James J. Pendergraft, 215 Wagner Way, Washington C.H., Ohio, OVI/alcohol/drug, case dismissed per plea agreement.

Timothy S. Weed, Chillicothe, Ohio, no operator’s license, fine $100, court costs $145, $100 fine and costs.

Cody A. Fadely, 2414 Bogus Road Lot 6, Washington C.H., Ohio, felonious assault, December 19, 2019, defendant with attorney Wollscheid and state attorney Abbott, defendant waived the right to a preliminary hearing, bond amended to $1,000 cash/surety plus $85 State costs as condition of bond, defendant to have no contact with William Dillon, case bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court.

Ray A. Fannin Jr., at large, Washington C.H., Ohio, weapon/disability, court costs $25, now comes the State of Ohio and moves the court to dismiss complaint without prejudice pursuant to request on behalf of counsel, State of Ohio for good cause shown, it is an order of the court that the complaint herein be the same hereby dismissed without prejudice.

James V. Green, New Holland, Ohio, theft, court costs $261.80, defendant assessed costs only, sentenced to 90 days jail, suspend 90 days jail, probation for 2 years, provide 15 days community service work equals 120 hours, pay restitution to be determined by the probation department, stay out of CVS.

James V. Green, New Holland, Ohio, obstructing official business, fine $100, court costs $288.80, defendant pled guilty, fined $100 and court costs, sentenced to 90 days jail, suspend 90 days jail, probation for 3 years, complete counseling as directed, provide 15 days of community service work, report three times a week for three weeks (Monday, Wednesday, Friday).

James V. Green, New Holland, Ohio, resisting arrest fine $100, court costs $116.90, defendant pled guilty, defendant fined $100 and court costs, 90 days jail, suspend 60 days jail if no other similar offenses for 3 years.

James V. Green, New Holland, Ohio, possession of drug paraphernalia, fine $100, court costs $116, defendant pled guilty, fined $100 and court costs, sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail if no other similar offenses for 3 years.

James A. Trisdale, at large, Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of drug instrument, fine $100, court costs $160.90, fine of $100 and costs, sentenced to 90 days jail, suspended if no other similar offenses for 2 years.

James A. Trisdale, at large, Washington C.H., Ohio, obstructing official business, fine $100, court costs $220.90, fine of $100 and costs, sentenced to 90 days jail, suspended, probation for 3 years, complete counseling as directed and provide 120 hours of community service work.

Mark A. Rittenhouse, 631 East Market Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, domestic violence/prior, court costs $25, dismissed upon motion of plaintiff.

Mark A. Rittenhouse, 631 East Market Street, domestic violence/prior, dismissed upon motion of plaintiff.

James A. Trisdale, at large, Washington C.H., Ohio, drug instrument/prior, fine $100, court costs $207.90, fine of $100 and costs, defendant sentenced to 180 days jail, suspended, probation for 3 years concurrent, complete counseling as directed and provide 120 hours community service work, report three times a week, Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Pravin S. Somabhai, 431 Rose Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, slow speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tammy L. Streitenberger, 817 Independence Court, Washington C.H., Ohio, 43/25 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Andre Thomas Jr., Columbus, Ohio, 38/25 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.