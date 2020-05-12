Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

May 10

Joseph C. Ward, 35, 1485 Delaware St., Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

May 9

Melissa L. Glispie, 37, Clarksburg, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant (two counts).

Michael J. Joseph, 37, 811 Leslie Trace, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Matthew D. Foote, 20, 765 Peddicord Ave., stop sign violation.

Hayden M. Jett, 20, Sabina, underage consumption, obstructing.

Annette Burris, 38, 1809 Columbus Ave., Room 110, misuse of 911 (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

May 8

Jennifer P. Wilson, 36, 4924 State Route 41 NW, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

William W. Rozell II, 44, 511 E. Temple St., domestic (first-degree misdemeanor).

Clifford D. Morris, 33, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear.