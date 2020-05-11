Carnegie announces curbside pickup

Utilizing guidance from the Ohio Library Council and the Ohio Department of Health, Carnegie Public Library administration and staff have developed phased plans for reopening designed to keep both library staff and patrons safe.

The library’s plans include safe handling of library materials, isolating books before returning to circulation, social distancing in computer and seating areas, maintaining a reduced building capacity, using masks and face coverings, and increased sanitization procedures.

Starting Monday, May 18, curbside pick-up will take place Mondays – Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Requests for library materials can be placed through the online catalog at www.cplwcho.org, through the SEO Libraries app, or by calling the library at 740-335-2540.

Users requesting items online or through the app will need their library card number and PIN. Please contact the library if assistance is needed. Please note, statewide delivery service has not yet resumed. Requests are limited to the items in the local collection for now.

When materials are available for pick-up, library staff will notify the person on the account. Bring an ID or library card, park in the library lot, and call in. A library staff member will bring the items, already checked out, to the vehicle. Return items should continue to go into the outside book drop for the time being.

At this time, pickup will only be available at 127 S. North St. in Washington C.H. Patrons of the Jeffersonville location can use their cards to request items for pickup in Washington C.H.

The library plans to reopen to the public on Wednesday, June 3, with all item due dates extended to Saturday, June 6 or beyond. Although the library plans to continue curbside service after June 2, pick-up days/times will be abbreviated after the building has reopened for public use.

Library programming can continue to be enjoyed from home by joining staff on Facebook for Storytime on “Facebook Live” with Mr. Aaron and Ms. Noel. Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. is Preschool Storytime. This program is for children 3 – 5 years old. On Thursdays is Books & Blocks for children 1 – 3 years old.

Visit the library’s Facebook page and new YouTube channel each week for fun and informative new content, including video tutorials from the Tech Tutor, “Just for Fun” short videos, along with “This Really Happened” and “Tell Me Your Story” with Miz Anne.

For even more free, virtual library programs, the State Library of Ohio has created a calendar of online library events from across the state at www.library.ohio.gov/public-covid19-programs/.

Looking for a good book to read? The Ohio Digital Library (ODL), a consortium for e-books, and digital audio and video, has more than 440,000 copies of more than 179,000 individual titles, accessible now with a library card. Don’t have a library card? Go to www.cplwcho.org/ecard, and complete the form. Library staff will email the library card number and PIN.

E-Resource cards never expire and are valid for online circulation only. After the library reopens, in order to borrow physical materials, please bring in a photo ID to gain additional borrowing privileges. Those who already have a library card have access to all of the above-mentioned services with that card. If the card has been lost or the PIN forgotten, please submit a query through the “Contact Us” option on the library’s website.

Those who are still new to using e-books and online databases can utilize the library’s Guiding Ohio Online Tech Tutor. Message through Facebook, the library’s website, or email kcottrill@seolibraries.org, and she will get back with you as soon as possible.

For those managing a “Little Free Library” that are in need of books, the library is here to help. Let staff know what is needed, where it is needed, and contact information. Arrangements will be made to get the little library re-stocked in no time.

Online resources are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Information about all of the library resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow Carnegie on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.

Carnegie Public Library’s Jodi Noel (left) and Anne Quinn (right) demonstrate curbside pick-up, to begin Monday, May 18 at the Washington C.H. location. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/05/web1_library.jpg Carnegie Public Library’s Jodi Noel (left) and Anne Quinn (right) demonstrate curbside pick-up, to begin Monday, May 18 at the Washington C.H. location. Courtesy photo