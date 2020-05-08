Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

May 8

Samuel J. Higman, 52, 433 Sycamore St., assault.

May 7

Carson S. Smith, 19, 2169 Jenni Lane, no motorcycle endorsement.

Desirae L. Stubbs, 19, 524 Fourth St., domestic (first-degree misdemeanor).

Sierra E. Stubbs, 21, Greenfield, domestic (first-degree misdemeanor).

Kristina L. Vanwinkle, 30, 416 E. Elm St., disorderly (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

David L. Mongold, 18, 423 Second St., disorderly (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Leona G. Mongold, 38, 423 Second St., disorderly by intoxication.