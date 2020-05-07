21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in county, 3 probable

As of Thursday, there were 21 confirmed cases and three probable cases of COVID-19 in the county, according to Fayette County Public Health (FCPH).

Fourteen individuals have recovered and there are no hospitalizations for the coronavirus at this time. The age range of cases is 17-70 years old. The number of confirmed and probable cases is cumulative so that number includes recovered cases, according to FCPH.

Confirmed cases are those that are confirmed by a laboratory.

FCPH is working with the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) to conduct contact training to determine if any of the close contacts of these individuals are sick. All of these close contacts are asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days and monitor themselves for symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath.

FCPH is highly committed to maintaining patient privacy and confidentiality, according to officials. If you are not contacted, you did not have close extended contact with the cases. It will provide updates on social media daily at 1:30 p.m. For more information please visit the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) dashboard, which is updated at 2 p.m. daily and can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

It remains important to follow the stay at home order, according to FCPH. Due to the limited availability of testing, many who have symptoms of COVID-19 will be treated but may not be reflected in the number of confirmed or probable cases. Please continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of infectious diseases:

—Stay home

—Practice Social Distancing

—Get adequate sleep and eat well-balanced meals

—Wash hands often with water and soap (20 seconds or longer)

—Dry hands with a clean towel or air dry your hands

—Cover your mouth with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing

—Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth with unwashed hands or after touching surfaces

—Clean and disinfect “High-Touch” surfaces often

—Call before visiting your doctor

—Practice good hygiene habits

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, contact your medical provider. If you do not have a medical provider, call the Adena Coronavirus Hotline at 1-740-542-7233 or FCMH Same Day Care Clinic at 740-333-3333. If you need emergency care, dial 911 or go to the emergency department.

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

