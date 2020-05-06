Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio (Washington C.H.)

Sherri K. Mills, 603 Clinton Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, driving under suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, defendant pled guilty, fined $150 and court costs, suspend $150 of fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privileges by June 1, 2020.

Talitha D. Sanders, 1207 East Paint Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, driving under court suspension, fine $400, court costs $135, fine of $400 and costs, suspend $300 of fine if defendant has no other similar offenses for 2 years.

James L. Miller, 1148 East Paint Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, license forfeiture suspension, case dismissed per plea agreement.

Chasity R. Knapp, Peebles, Ohio, receiving stolen property, court costs $143.90, on December 17, 2019, defendant with attorney Arrington and state attorney Abbott, defendant waived right to a preliminary hearing, bond amended from $2,500 cash or surety to $2,500 own recognizance, case bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings.

Felicia R. Mendez, 625 Harrison Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of marijuana, fine $150, court costs $125, $150 fine and costs.

Felicia R. Mendez, 625 Harrison Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, marijuana drug paraphernalia, fine $150, court costs $91, $150 fine and court costs.

Mark A. Calhoun, 133 South Main Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, obstructing official business, fine $100, court costs $147.90, defendant sentenced to 90 days jail, suspend 60 days jail if no other similar offense for 2 years.

Joshua T. Brubaker, 1150 Commons Drive, Washington C.H., Ohio, license forfeiture suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, defendant pled guilty, fined $150 and court costs, sentenced to 40 hours community service work, suspend $150 of fine and 40 hours community service work if defendant obtains operator’s license or privileges by May 1, 2020 and has no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Danniel L. Minshall, New Holland, Ohio, non compliance suspension, court costs $135, costs only (now has license)

Lanessa Roosa, Greenfield, Ohio, obstructing official business, now comes the State/City by and through counsel and moves this court for an order dismissing the above-captioned matter, defendant deceased, upon motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed.

Keith A. Lyons, 804 Dayton Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $25, court costs $221.80, upon motion of the State/City, the charge is amended from disorderly conduct M4, $25 fine and costs per agreement.

Stephen E. Mennor, 503 East Paint Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $240.90, upon motion of the State, the charge is amended from inducing panic to disorderly conduct, defendant pled guilty per agreement, fined $100 and court costs, sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail, probation for 2 years, complete counseling as directed, report twice a week (Monday and Thursday) for the first three weeks.

Timothy W. Hodson, 841 Linden Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, theft, fine $100, court costs $262.20, $100 fine and costs, defendant sentenced to 90 days jail, 90 days jail suspended, probation for 2 years, pay restitution of $399.99 and stay out of Family Farm and Home.

Shyann E. Bartruff, 612 Rawlings Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, false alarms, case dismissed per agreement.

Shyann E. Bartruff, 612 Rawlings Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, obstructing official business, fine $250, court costs $185.90, defendant pled guilty per agreement, fined $250 and court costs, sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail if no other similar offenses for 5 years.

Joshua W. Ballard, 505 Rawlings Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, violation of protection order, fine $150, court costs $182.90, defendant fined $150 and court costs, defendant sentenced to 90 days jail, suspend 90 days jail if no other similar offenses for 3 years.

Joshua W. Ballard, 505 Rawlings Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, obstructing official business, dismissed per agreement.

Joshua W. Ballard, 505 Rawlings Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, dismissed per agreement.

Joshua W. Ballard, 505 Rawlings Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, menacing, dismissed per agreement.

Joshua W. Ballard, 505 Rawlings Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, open container, dismissed per agreement.

Terry E. Pendergraft, 128 West Oak Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, theft, fine $100, court costs $250.90, defendant pled guilty per agreement, fined $100 and court costs, sentenced to 180 days jail, suspend 180 days jail, probation for 5 years, complete counseling as directed, pay restitution by replacing Nintendo approximately $300 or more by January 3, 2020.

Jonathan M. Depugh, 434 Hidy Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, court costs $185.90, upon motion of the State/City, the charge is amended from obstructing official business, costs only per agreement.