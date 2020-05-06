How to support local food growers/producers

Have you ever thought about where to purchase your food besides the grocery store? How can I support my local food growers and producers? How do I know who produces or grows certain products in my county that I can purchase? If I am a grower/producer of food to sell, how can I get on the Ohio State University Local Foods list?

If you are interested in purchasing food from local growers/producers in Fayette County or even surrounding counties, the Ohio State University Extension has created a local foods list. The local foods list can be accessed at https://u.osu.edu/localfoodproducers/.

The list is divided by the different counties in the state, which makes it very easy to access the county where you are located or want to purchase local food products. Once you have chosen the county, you can scroll through the different growers/producers that have completed the survey to be included on the list.

The information provided on the website includes the location where products are sold, what products are available, the time schedules products are available, what method of payment are accepted and any other information the producer/grower included in their entry.

The local food source listings are being updated as information is made available from grower/producers, so it is worth checking from time to time for the most current listings for your county. We are very fortunate in Fayette County to have so many local farms and individuals growing and producing local food products to share with consumers. It is our hope you will utilize this list to help support these grower/producers and to help you identify where and how to purchase their products.

If you are a grower/producer that would like to be included on the local foods list, it is very easy to be added. All that needs to be done is to complete the survey that can be found at go.osu.edu/LocalFoodsProducersSurvey.

The survey will navigate you through a series of questions about the products you are offering, location, times of operation and information to help guide consumers to your location. There is an option to add photos and other information unique to your operation. We are encouraging anyone that is selling local products to complete the survey and be involved in this important, free local resource to promote local food sales. This list will be updated as grower/producers complete the survey, but do not delay in getting included.

To access the consumer list of local food grower/producers and to complete grower/producer survey, the applicable links are available at fayette.osu.edu.

If you have additional questions about the local foods list both from the consumer side and the grower/producer side please do not hesitate to reach out to Ken Ford, Fayette County, Agriculture and Natural Resource Educator at ford.70@osu.edu or by calling 740-335-1150.

The Ohio State University Extension is here to help our local clients, both consumers and producers.

Ken Ford https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/05/web1_Ken-2.jpg Ken Ford