Farmers Market return celebrates 20th birthday

The Fayette County Farmers Market has an important birthday this year – help us celebrate its 20th year!

Given the designation of Farmers Markets as “essential” during the COVID-19 pandemic, the market will open on Saturday, May 9. The hours will be 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Participating vendors are working hard in their fields and gardens and kitchens in order to provide some of the essentials needed to feed your family this spring and summer. We hope to make your shopping experience as pleasant as possible while also putting in place the standards required by the state of Ohio in order to increase health and safety during this pandemic.

You will notice directional signage directing shoppers in one way flow through the market, much as you’ve been experiencing in the groceries. Vendors will be practicing safety standards, including frequent sanitizing of hands and surfaces and a public hand sanitizing station will be available. Vendors will wear face coverings and, of course, we will all be maintaining distances of six feet from each other. While customers are not required to wear facial coverings/masks, the safety of our community in increased by the participation of many.

What will be difficult for all of us will be the need to limit our social contact: We will need to stand back from each other, refrain from hugging those we have looked forward to seeing for months, and not touch with admiration the many products on sale. We will not be allowed to offer any samples. But vendors will be there to answer questions about their products, and we know many of you will remember with appreciation the products from the previous season, and make purchases accordingly.

Because handling cash is an intrinsically dirty business, customers may choose to pay with credit cards. Patrons may collect a credit card slip and shop from all the vendors using a single credit card purchase. Of course, the market supports and accepts SNAP EBT purchases.

And in the interest of making the Farmers Market shopping as healthy an experience as it can be, some vendors are able to take orders by phone prior to market day. For a list of vendors who expect to be at the market on Saturday, see below. If a number is included, please feel free to contact that vendor to place an advance order.

The market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon and is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets in Washington C.H.

SNAP EBT food benefit cards and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables, and food producing plants. So,”buy one, get one” for up to $20 EVERY market day. There will be $5 coupons available again for FAYETTE COUNTY Farm Bureau members at each Saturday market; these can be spent at both the Wednesday and Saturday markets. NOTE: the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) will NOT be operating “business as usual” for 2020; please check the paper for additional information in the future.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well. Vendors who provide their phone number may be contacted for advance orders.

Bridge View Garden (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer, 740-505-5125): Spring garden plants, flowers, hanging baskets, fresh produce (rhubarb, radishes, green onions).

B.Y.E Gardens (Brian and Elaine Yoder—740-606-6333): baked goods including cinnamon rolls, strawberry rolls, strawberry-rhubarb pies, strawberry bread, banana bread, zucchini bread, peanut butter cookies and butterscotch cookies.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter —740-572-2118): Face masks for adults and children (3 sizes), crocheted baby blankets, hats and wash cloths, flannel baby blankets, burp cloths, bibs and teething toys, crochet pot scrubbers, and new this year, coasters and wax melts (over 60 scents!).

Dsc Produce Farm (Darren Cox): Private label salsa, salad dressing, and BBQ sauce.

Greens & Greenery (Katrina Bush): Vegetable and herb plants (sweet and hot peppers, tomatoes, kale, lemon balm citronella, garlic chives, chives, oregano, horseradish, cucumbers, yellow and green summer squash); flowering and decorative perennials (ferns, bee balm, echinacea – purple and yellow, false indigo, mountain mint, tickseed coreopsis, columbine, marguerite kelways, sweet annie, amsonia, hyssop and anise hyssop, Shasta Daisy “white breeze,”sage, clary sage, mondarda/bee balm, coral bells,). Strawberry plants. House plants: large leaf begonia. Rhubarb, green onions

KAZ Creations (Michele Zurakowski—614-563-0541 ): Variety of jellies for mixing with cheese: habanero, Gold, strawberry, pineapple, and peach.

Kelsie’s K-9 Creations (Jennifer Anderson): featuring healthy, limited ingredient cookies and treats for your 4 legged friends.

Persinger Produce and Cottage Food (Julie Mosny & David Persinger): The Pie Lady –Honey, Cinni Mini’s, cinnamon rolls, assorted small fruit pies, iced sugar cookies and Buns Bars! The Jam Man will have assorted jams, jellies and a few Texas sheet cakes.

Your Other Mother’s Kitchen (Don & Sara Creamer—740-572-0134): Artisan breads, bran muffins, blueberry crisp tarts, brownies.

Katrina Bush is a vendor with the Fayette County Farmers Market.

Fresh rhubarb will be available at the Fayette County Farmers Market. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/05/web1_fresh-rhubarb.jpg Fresh rhubarb will be available at the Fayette County Farmers Market. Courtesy photo

