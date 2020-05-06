Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

May 5

Kimberly R. Hickok, 33, at large, civil protection order violation (first-degree misdemeanor).

Timothy D. Mullins, 44, Greenfield, possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug abuse instruments (second-degree misdemeanor), disorderly by intoxication (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Tina L. Penwell, 45, Hillsboro, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Christopher C. Morris, 20, 510 E. Market St., license forfeiture, seat belt violation, brake lights requirement violation.

William T. Ater, 34, Chillicothe, obstructing.

May 4

Shyanne S. Rosier, 20, 418 S. Fayette St., theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

May 3

Janelle L. Bailey, 35, 3367 Virginia Court, non-compliance, expired tags.