MARCS tower change order approved

At a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting, a change order request from Speelman Electric in relation to the Sabina and Paint Township MARCS Tower construction project was approved.

According to minutes from the meeting, the change order explains, “Speelman was instructed to provide a crane and mobilize to the new site to pick up the shelter. There was also two days of labor to disconnect the coax lines, remove the shelter hoods, and supply and install lifting lugs to load.”

The change in the contract price is $8,754.15, which increases the contract total from $486,856 to $495,610.15.

The breakdown for the change in price is as follows: $4,669.15 for the crane, $1,000 for crew mobilization, $2,760 for two days of labor, and $325 for equipment/ tooling/ lifting lugs.

The last reported completion date for the MARCS Tower construction was June 30 of this year.

In other recent business from the commissioners’ office, bids were received for a OPWC Fayette County and Township Paving Program although neither were accepted.

Both bids, one from Cox Paving and one from Fillmore Construction, were tabled for further review and recommendation from Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe.

The engineer’s estimate for the county portion is $523, 080 while the township portion is estimated at $370,866.75.

A purchase agreement with BSTP Midwest LLC (a Delaware Limited Liability Company) was altered. The alteration allows the due diligence period to be extended through June 20 for the sale of land located at 12356 Old US Highway 35, Octa.

Per the recommendation of Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, a proposal from P&R Communications was accepted. The proposal is for the installation of a bi-directional amplifier and a distributed antenna system for first responders in the Fayette County Jail.

A contract is to be entered into with A&A Safety, Inc. for the 2020 Fayette County Raised Pavement Marker Project. The project has a completion date set for Sept. 21 of this year.

The Fayette County Commissioners' Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House and their office hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720. Condensed minutes from the meetings are available on the county website.

