Library postpones reopening

Carnegie Public Library will not reopen to the public on Monday, May 4, as was previously anticipated.

Although not reopening, staff are working to establish guidelines for how and when the library can reopen in accordance with state orders along with the most up-to-date health and safety recommendations.

When the library does reopen to the public, it may occur in phases. The first of these phases would include welcoming staff safely back to the buildings. Following phase one will be an evaluation to examine the reopening to the public based on the following conditions:

-State and local orders and recommendations.

-Library employees will be trained to provide service safely.

-Required and needed sanitation supplies are sufficient to keep library materials and facilities properly disinfected.

-Research from trusted organizations (Battelle) must confirm the adequate length of time to quarantine returned materials

In the meantime, an eCard can be requested at www.cplwcho.org/ecard. The Libby reading app can be used to borrow eBooks and audiobooks and can be found at www.overdrive.com/apps/libby/. The Ohio Digital Library is available at www.ohdbks.overdrive.com/.

Please continue to check the library’s website and social media accounts for updates and staff content by following @cplwcho on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Subscribe to the Library’s YouTube Channel for virtual programs.

For physical books, visit one of the Fayette County’s Little Free Libraries, www.littlefreelibrary.org/ourmap/