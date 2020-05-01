Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio (Washington C.H.)

Donald L. Rayburn III, 1300 Forest Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, theft, fine $100, court costs $200.90, fine of $100 and costs, defendant sentenced to 90 days jail, 90 days jail suspended, probation for 1 year, provide 40 hours of community service work, stay out of Walmart.

Michael W. McCullough, 1331 Washington Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, operator’s license forfeiture, fine $150, court costs $170.90, upon motion of the State of Ohio (Washington C.H.) charge amended from license forfeiture suspension, defendant fined $150 and court costs, 40 hours of community service work, $150 fine and 40 hours community service work suspended if defendant obtains operator’s license or privilege by September 1, 2020.

Slade A. Harr, 420 North Fayette Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, no operator’s license, fine $150, court costs $135, fine suspended if defendant obtains operator’s license by March 1, 2020.

Lance E. Tyree, 1495 Delaware Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, license forfeiture suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, defendant pled guilty, defendant fined $150 and court costs, suspend $150 of fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privileges by April 1, 2020.

Ryan McClure, Jeffersonville, Ohio, operator’s license forfeiture/child support, fine $150, court costs $135, defendant pled guilty, fined $150 and court costs, suspend $150 of fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privileges by August 1, 2020, charge was amended from license forfeiture suspension.

Ryan McClure, Jeffersonville, Ohio, fictitious registration/tags, fine $25, court costs $101, defendant pled guilty, fined $25 and court costs.

Wyonna N. Lacey, 1031 Broadway Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, license forfeiture suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, fine of $150 and costs, suspend fine if defendant obtains operator’s license by March 1, 2020.

Wyonna N. Lacey, 1031 Broadway Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, registration violation, fine $25, court costs $101, defendant fined $25 and costs.

William Z. Wolfe, 240 Chestnut Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, no operator’s license, fine $150, court costs $140, fine of $150 and costs, 40 hours of community service work.

Shawn M. Downey, 914 Pearl Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of drug paraphernalia, fine $50, court costs $536.80, defendant fined $50 and court costs, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail, probation for 2 years, complete counseling as directed, provide 80 hours community service work, report twice a week for three weeks.

Michael A. Newsome, 1325 Forest Street, Apartment C, Washington C.H., Ohio, criminal trespassing, fine $50, court costs $165.90, defendant fined $50 and court costs, defendant sentenced to 10 days jail, suspend 10 days jail if no other similar offense for 2 years, defendant is ordered to stay off Walmart property for 5 years.

Dannie Roberts, 617 Village Court C, Washington C.H., Ohio, assault, fine $150, court costs $250.40, upon motion of the State of Ohio (Washington C.H.) charge amended from felonious assault, defendant fined $150 and court costs, defendant sentenced to 180 days jail, 10 days jail credit, balance of 170 days jail suspended, probation for 3 years, complete counseling, report twice a week for three weeks.

Marilyn L. Elliott, Jeffersonville, Ohio, theft, court costs $195.90, defendant pled guilty, defendant assessed court costs only, defendant sentenced to 150 day jail, suspend 120 days jail, probation for 1 year, pay restitution, stay out of Wal-Mart.

Marilyn L. Elliott, Jeffersonville, Ohio, criminal trespassing, court costs $111.90, defendant pled guilty, defendant assessed court costs only, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail if no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Teresa A. Combs, 782 Duke Plaza, Washington C.H., Ohio, administrative, upon the motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Albert F. Milligan III, Columbus, Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $150, court costs $245.90, upon motion of the State of Ohio (Washington C.H.), charge amended from aggravated menacing, defendant fined $150 and court costs, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail, probation for 1 year, complete counseling, no contact order terminated at request of victim.

Albert F. Milligan III, Columbus, Ohio, criminal damaging, case ordered dismissed per agreement.

Jeffrey Nebbergall, at large, Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $195.90, upon motion of the State of Ohio (Washington C.H.) charge amended from domestic violence, defendant fined $100 and court costs.

Joey M. Nebbergall, 910 Blackstone Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $193.90, upon motion of State/City, charge amended from domestic violence, fined $100 and costs.

Jeffrey Nebbergall, c/o Fayette County Jail, Washington C.H., Ohio, violation of protection order, dismissed per agreement.

Trevor Campbell, c/o Fayette County Jail, Washington C.H., Ohio, domestic violence, fine $100, court costs $257.20, amended to domestic violence, guilty per agreement, fine of $100 and costs, defendant sentenced to 180 days jail, 180 days jail suspended, probation for 2 years, complete counseling as directed.