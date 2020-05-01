The following land transfers were recently released online:

Recorded April 29

Branen L Weade Properties LLC to Tylor Haggard, 408 Eastern Ave., consideration $84,900.

Cynthia and Larry Sholler to Michelle and Thomas Weaver, 1151 Countryside Drive, consideration $238,900.

Kimberly and Stephen Majkowski, 1230 Nelson Place, consideration $140,000.

Doug Marine Motors Inc to Cynthia and Larry Sholler, 1560 Greensview Lane, consideration $235,000.

Recorded April 28

Karen Hoppes to Kyle Hoppes, 9546 Route 753 S.E., consideration $75,000.

Recorded April 27

Karen Plybon to Dwight and Melody Fox, plot of land located in Washington C.H., consideration $3,000.

JLB1 Properties LTD to Jonathan Pauley, 524 E. Elm St., consideration $139,000.

Recorded April 23

Ohio Ag Solutions to Mark Pitstick, land situated in Paint Township of Fayette County as well as Madison County, consideration $485,000.

JLBishop Company Llc to Joseph Hansen, 230 Margaret Lane, consideration $265,000.

Recorded April 21

Angela and Nicholas Mathias to Diane Capps, 633 Macarthur Way, consideration $89,900.