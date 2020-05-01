Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

April 30

Remick Ramsey, 32, 3344 US 62 NE, failure to assure clear distance ahead, no operator’s license, leaving the scene.

Female, 16, Washington C.H., no operator’s license, child restraint required violation, failure to yield.

April 29

Parish N.K. McNeal, 24, 1809 Columbus Ave. Room 201, no operator’s license.

Kimberly A. Williams, 36, at large, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office parole violation warrant., bench warrant – failure to comply.