Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

April 30

Aggravated Menacing: At 1:49 a.m., Kelsi Jordan came to the police department with two 17-year-old juveniles in reference to a menacing complaint. They advised that the female juvenile’s mother’s boyfriend, John W. Moore, threatened them. Contact was made with Moore and three witnesses, who advised that no threats were made. A report was completed and all parties were separated for the night.

April 29

Possession of Drugs/Drug Paraphernalia/Drug Abuse Instrument: At 8:56 p.m., officers responded to a residence at Village Court in reference to a disturbance. Contact was made with Kimberly Williams, who was arrested on an outstanding warrant. She was in possession of prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia. The drug charges are pending.