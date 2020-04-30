Washington Fire Department reports

The Washington Fire Department recently responded to the following:

APRIL 28

ALARM ACTIVATION: 11:05 a.m., 2000 Kenskill Avenue – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a commercial fire alarm, West water flow alarm. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD was informed by office staff of work being done on the alarm system. FD spoke with the service technician and was advised of service being done on the sprinkler system. System was put on test for the remainder of the service period.

VEHICLE FIRE: 2:22 p.m., 2437 State Route 38 – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a vehicle fire next to the house. FD found a single vehicle parked in the driveway at the front of the house with smoke and fire showing and an active effort being made to extinguish the fire at the time of arrival. FD finished extinguishing of the fire. FD investigation determined the fire originated in the front-lower corner of the engine compartment, but was not able to determine the exact cause. Mechanical failure is suspected at this time. FD did note minor heat damage to siding on the corner of the house next to the overhead garage door.

APRIL 27

GAS LINE CHECK: 8:42 a.m., 1236 Robinson Road – FD responded to a report of a gas line leak due to construction in the area. Upon arrival, FD found a one inch service line was struck and cut by an excavating company. The equipment operator had exited the excavator and the machine was shut off. Vectren was notified. FD established a safe working area and shut down the roadway to traffic. FD remained on scene to monitor LEL levels and assist with traffic control.

APRIL 26

LINE DOWN: 3:05 p.m., 1324 Pearl Street – Received report of a line down across the street. FD found the line to be cable and removed it from the roadway.

VEHICLE ACCIDENT: 3:57 p.m., Columbus Avenue – Received report of an accident with injuries. On arrival FD found two vehicles involved with two injuries. FD checked the scene for safety and disconnected power to the vehicles.

APRIL 23

ALARM ACTIVATION: 3:39 a.m., 2747 Snowhill Road – Received call from the alarm monitoring company reporting a residential fire alarm. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD was informed by one of the occupants that there was no problem, they were cooking and the alarm had been reset prior to FD arrival.

ALARM ACTIVATION: 9:03 p.m., 1771 Old Palmer Road – Received report of an alarm activation. FD was cancelled in route.

APRIL 22

SMOKE REPORTED: 6:04 p.m., 4338 Creek Road – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting smoke coming from the pellet stove. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD did find a moderate amount of smoke in the residence with ventilation already in progress. FD removed the fire box from the unit and concluded the damper was shut causing the house to fill with smoke. FD advised to have the unit cleaned thoroughly before using.