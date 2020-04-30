Walk-in clinic returns to normal hours

Thompson Family Healthcare (TFHC) has returned to normal operating hours with a few alterations to better assist and secure staff and patients.

TFHC is a walk-in clinic that provides various forms of medical care with no appointments necessary. Previously, the clinic had reduced hours as the owner and provider, Michelle Thompson, CNP, was mandated to work at the VA in Chillicothe for reasons relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thompson has worked for the VA for approximately 10 years, according to office manager Courtney Lubbers, and “is passionate about caring for our veterans.” As Thompson still works for the VA, the clinic may need to close unexpectedly if the need arises for her to be there.

Currently, the office in general is working with reduced staff with an average of two to three members working on a daily basis. None of the staff has been laid off or furloughed however, some of them are assisting in other facilities as Thompson did.

“We are so thankful and appreciative for the staff we do have,” explained Lubbers via email.

The hours of the facility, located at 1156 Columbus Ave. (suite C) in Washington C.H., are currently Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The facility is closed on Tuesdays and Saturdays. No insurance is accepted and office visits are $40.

To assist in keeping everyone as healthy as possible, those who are experiencing symptoms such as fevers, cough, severe fatigue, etc., think they may have COVID-19 or have been exposed to COVID-19, are asked to call the office prior to visiting.

“Michelle and staff provide education and resources to patients and community members who call with concerns to obtain up-to-date information from the CDC and ODH. If further testing is needed for a patient who Michelle suspects has COVID-19, such as x-rays and labs, the hospital is notified and proper protocol is followed before the patient arrives,” wrote Lubbers.

Even those who do not call will be screened prior to entering the facility via questions and a potential temperature check. Staff are requesting that only the patient enter the facility unless the patient is elderly or a minor, in which case they can then be accompanied by one adult.

Telemedicine is one option being utilized to assist patients who qualify for the service, such as those with chronic or acute symptoms that can be handled without being seen in-person. Essentially, this allows patients to call the clinic and receive medical care rather than by an in-person visit. The Telemedicine charge is the same as the office visit — $40.

For more information or questions, call the office at 740-313-7369. To stay up-to-date with what’s happening at Thompson Family Healthcare, follow its Facebook page, “Thompson Family Healthcare, LLC.”

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

Pictured is (left) Thompson Family Healthcare owner and provider Michelle Thompson, CNP, along with (right) the clinic’s office manager, Courtney Lubbers. Not pictured are Jessica Reser, receptionist, and Tracy Dye, RN. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/04/web1_thonpson.jpg Pictured is (left) Thompson Family Healthcare owner and provider Michelle Thompson, CNP, along with (right) the clinic’s office manager, Courtney Lubbers. Not pictured are Jessica Reser, receptionist, and Tracy Dye, RN. Courtesy photo